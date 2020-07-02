All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10126 Teal Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10126 Teal Hollow Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

10126 Teal Hollow Drive

10126 Teal Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10126 Teal Hollow Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
media room
4 bedroom with 3 living areas in beautiful Tuscany Meadows. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite. Huge game room upstairs plus bonus room that could be media room! Large master with luxurious bath featuring his and her vanities and walk-in closet.
All schools to be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10126 Teal Hollow Drive have any available units?
10126 Teal Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10126 Teal Hollow Drive have?
Some of 10126 Teal Hollow Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10126 Teal Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10126 Teal Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10126 Teal Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10126 Teal Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10126 Teal Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 10126 Teal Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10126 Teal Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10126 Teal Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10126 Teal Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 10126 Teal Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10126 Teal Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 10126 Teal Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10126 Teal Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10126 Teal Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District