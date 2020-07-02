4 bedroom with 3 living areas in beautiful Tuscany Meadows. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite. Huge game room upstairs plus bonus room that could be media room! Large master with luxurious bath featuring his and her vanities and walk-in closet. All schools to be verified.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10126 Teal Hollow Drive have any available units?
10126 Teal Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10126 Teal Hollow Drive have?
Some of 10126 Teal Hollow Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10126 Teal Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10126 Teal Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.