Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
10013 Max Lane
10013 Max Lane
No Longer Available
Location
10013 Max Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Desirable Home in Frisco close to shopping. Master down with game room and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Backyard with pergola and desk is great for enjoying nice outdoors. Preferred credit score 650 or above.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10013 Max Lane have any available units?
10013 Max Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10013 Max Lane have?
Some of 10013 Max Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10013 Max Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10013 Max Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10013 Max Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10013 Max Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 10013 Max Lane offer parking?
No, 10013 Max Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10013 Max Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10013 Max Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10013 Max Lane have a pool?
No, 10013 Max Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10013 Max Lane have accessible units?
No, 10013 Max Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10013 Max Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10013 Max Lane has units with dishwashers.
