10008 Bradford Grove Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher fireplace game room microwave range

AMAZING 4 BD, 2 BA, Big Game OR Media one story home with Frisco schools Step inside and enjoy all the open spaces. Kitchen has granite, water purifier, TWO ISLANDS, tons of cabinets and great breakfast area. Family room offers a great fireplace and lots of natural light. Dining has custom cabinets and huge mirror and attached Living Room makes for great entertaining. Master has jetted tub, dual vanities, and awesome closet. New Paint!Bonus game room to use how your family needs. 4th BD can easily become an office. Lots of versatility w this floor plan.Very close to Hwy 121, North Tollway and Preston Rd.

Less than 4 miles to Toyota, JCPenny, Shops at legacy etc.Must see!