Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:14 AM

10008 Bradford Grove Drive

10008 Bradford Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10008 Bradford Grove Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
game room
AMAZING 4 BD, 2 BA, Big Game OR Media one story home with Frisco schools Step inside and enjoy all the open spaces. Kitchen has granite, water purifier, TWO ISLANDS, tons of cabinets and great breakfast area. Family room offers a great fireplace and lots of natural light. Dining has custom cabinets and huge mirror and attached Living Room makes for great entertaining. Master has jetted tub, dual vanities, and awesome closet. New Paint!Bonus game room to use how your family needs. 4th BD can easily become an office. Lots of versatility w this floor plan.Very close to Hwy 121, North Tollway and Preston Rd.
Less than 4 miles to Toyota, JCPenny, Shops at legacy etc.Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10008 Bradford Grove Drive have any available units?
10008 Bradford Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10008 Bradford Grove Drive have?
Some of 10008 Bradford Grove Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10008 Bradford Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10008 Bradford Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10008 Bradford Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10008 Bradford Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10008 Bradford Grove Drive offer parking?
No, 10008 Bradford Grove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10008 Bradford Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10008 Bradford Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10008 Bradford Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 10008 Bradford Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10008 Bradford Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 10008 Bradford Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10008 Bradford Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10008 Bradford Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.

