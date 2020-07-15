All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail

5101 Overton Ridge Blvd · (817) 587-9256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Fee Reduction
$299 TMI
Location

5101 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1718 · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 0913 · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 1721 · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1322 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1335 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0736 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Spacious custom designed apartment homes are available at The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail in Fort Worth, Texas. Our lovely community is tucked away in a residential area, yet is convenient to everything you love. We are located near a fabulous shopping mall and many wonderful restaruants. Local schools and major highways are just minutes away. Texas living just doesnt get any better than this! Offering five different floor plans, The Barcelona will proveide many oustanding amenities that make you feel comfortable from the moment you make The Barcelona your home. Our fully updated amenities include spacious balcony/patio, 9-foot or vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, hardwood flooring, and all electric kitchens. The Barcelona offers upgraded apartment homes as well!. You will discover a community with all the comfort and conveniences to meet your needs. Our residents can enjoy a refreshing swim in our sparking swimming pool, and relaxation in our picnic area. Take advantage of our

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions, weight limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail have any available units?
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail has 29 units available starting at $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail have?
Some of The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail currently offering any rent specials?
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail is offering the following rent specials: $299 TMI
Is The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail is pet friendly.
Does The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail offer parking?
Yes, The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail offers parking.
Does The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail have a pool?
Yes, The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail has a pool.
Does The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail have accessible units?
Yes, The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail has accessible units.
Does The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail has units with dishwashers.
