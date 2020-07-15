Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed accessible on-site laundry e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Spacious custom designed apartment homes are available at The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail in Fort Worth, Texas. Our lovely community is tucked away in a residential area, yet is convenient to everything you love. We are located near a fabulous shopping mall and many wonderful restaruants. Local schools and major highways are just minutes away. Texas living just doesnt get any better than this! Offering five different floor plans, The Barcelona will proveide many oustanding amenities that make you feel comfortable from the moment you make The Barcelona your home. Our fully updated amenities include spacious balcony/patio, 9-foot or vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, hardwood flooring, and all electric kitchens. The Barcelona offers upgraded apartment homes as well!. You will discover a community with all the comfort and conveniences to meet your needs. Our residents can enjoy a refreshing swim in our sparking swimming pool, and relaxation in our picnic area. Take advantage of our