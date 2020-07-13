Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill accessible garage on-site laundry carport guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving trash valet

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it. at Villa Lago! If you are looking or an apartment in Fort Worth that offers comfort and convenience, you will find it here in one of our one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes. Our apartments include great storage space, garden tubs, and well-stocked kitchens with cherry cabinets and black appliances, and some of our apartments have stunning Lake Views. If you love animals (like we do), we welcome 3 pets per apartment and have 2 Bark Parks so your furry friends can live the good life, too. Villa Lago is proud to be recognized as Top Rated on ApartmentRatings.com, an award only 5% of apartment communities in the country even qualify for! You will experience a move-in so exceptional we guarantee it with our Live it. Love it. Guarantee! Schedule a Tour or give us a call and experience the Venterra difference for yourself. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.