All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like Villa Lago.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
Villa Lago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

Villa Lago

Open Now until 6pm
8201 Boat Club Rd · (682) 201-2942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8201 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-0633 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 01-0616 · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 01-1011 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-0514 · Avail. now

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit 01-0234 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit 01-0215 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Lago.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
accessible
garage
on-site laundry
carport
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it. at Villa Lago! If you are looking or an apartment in Fort Worth that offers comfort and convenience, you will find it here in one of our one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes. Our apartments include great storage space, garden tubs, and well-stocked kitchens with cherry cabinets and black appliances, and some of our apartments have stunning Lake Views. If you love animals (like we do), we welcome 3 pets per apartment and have 2 Bark Parks so your furry friends can live the good life, too. Villa Lago is proud to be recognized as Top Rated on ApartmentRatings.com, an award only 5% of apartment communities in the country even qualify for! You will experience a move-in so exceptional we guarantee it with our Live it. Love it. Guarantee! Schedule a Tour or give us a call and experience the Venterra difference for yourself. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $150 (2 bedroom), $200 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
Storage Details: Storage units (4x4) $15 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Lago have any available units?
Villa Lago has 15 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa Lago have?
Some of Villa Lago's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Lago currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa Lago pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Lago is pet friendly.
Does Villa Lago offer parking?
Yes, Villa Lago offers parking.
Does Villa Lago have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villa Lago offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Lago have a pool?
Yes, Villa Lago has a pool.
Does Villa Lago have accessible units?
Yes, Villa Lago has accessible units.
Does Villa Lago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa Lago has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Villa Lago?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity