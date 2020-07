Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym pool hot tub online portal cats allowed parking fire pit

River Park is conveniently located in the Ft. Worth Metroplex, near the beautiful Trinity River. We are only 15 minutes from downtown Fort Worth and the surrounding area has everything you would ever need! Enjoy best-in-class dining, and historic attractions like General Worth Square, the world-famous Ft. Worth Water Gardens, and Heritage Park near our Downtown Fort Worth apartments. River Park Apartments is beautifully landscaped with mature trees, native shrubs and flowers, and a lush, scenic ambiance that will make you feel right at home. We have a wonderful office and maintenance team that are here to take care of your every need! Come enjoy our sparkling resort-style swimming pool and relax in our quiet secluded hot tub! You will enjoy maintaining your workout regimen in our 24-hour fitness center and can take care of all of your office needs in our business center. Your new home awaits at River Park!