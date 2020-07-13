All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like Republic Park Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
Republic Park Vista
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 PM

Republic Park Vista

Open Now until 6pm
8625 Ray White Rd · (972) 381-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-06304 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 00-09301 · Avail. now

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 00-02202 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-10305 · Avail. now

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

Unit 00-11302 · Avail. now

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 00-14202 · Avail. now

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Republic Park Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
on-site laundry
carport
e-payments
internet access
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it.TM at Republic Park Vista!
Living here is where it is at! You will be nestled in the neighborhoods of north Fort Worth and close to Keller, Texas, which puts you in the premier Keller ISD. Here, you have the best of both worlds - the relaxed lifestyle of community living with grocery stores, restaurants, Alliance Shopping Center, and North East Mall all close to home. If you want to venture out, you are only about 30 minutes to bustling Downtown Fort Worth, Sundance Square, or Six Flags Over Texas. Most of our apartments feature an Outdoor Storage Closet and Wood Plank Vinyl Flooring. All of them feature well-appointed kitchens with black appliances and natural oak cabinets. We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love it. Guarantee.TM Stop by or take a tour to give us a call to schedule a reservation for when is good for you. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant / $150 admin, all due at time of reservation
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 first pet
fee: $300 first pet, $100 for each additional
limit: 3
rent: $20/month for first pet, $15/month for each additional
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Reserved Parking and Detached Garages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Republic Park Vista have any available units?
Republic Park Vista has 19 units available starting at $1,089 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Republic Park Vista have?
Some of Republic Park Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Republic Park Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Republic Park Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Republic Park Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Republic Park Vista is pet friendly.
Does Republic Park Vista offer parking?
Yes, Republic Park Vista offers parking.
Does Republic Park Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Republic Park Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Republic Park Vista have a pool?
Yes, Republic Park Vista has a pool.
Does Republic Park Vista have accessible units?
No, Republic Park Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Republic Park Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Republic Park Vista has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Republic Park Vista?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity