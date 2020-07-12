/
/
/
jennings south
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:16 PM
152 Apartments for rent in Jennings South, Fort Worth, TX
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
10 Units Available
The Phoenix
429 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,049
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1106 sqft
Minutes from downtown Fort Worth and I-30. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Community boasts a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubroom, and coffee bar. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,129
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,267
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1093 sqft
Come home to South 400 Apartments in Ft. Worth, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,328
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1297 sqft
Luxurious units feature stainless steel appliances, glass door showers and bright layouts. Community includes rooftop deck, billiards room, and big screen TV. Located one mile from downtown.
Results within 1 mile of Jennings South
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
43 Units Available
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1269 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1288 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
26 Units Available
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,255
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1114 sqft
Mag & May is modern by design, but the vibe is as authentic as they come. It's a place that compliments the tried and true Southside spirit with the energy of a connected community.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
25 Units Available
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1263 sqft
Call us today for more information! AUTHENTIC LIVING, ONE-OF-A-KIND. Enjoy Fort Worth living at The Bowery at Southside. Located at 220 E. Broadway Ave in Fort Worth, this community is perfectly situated for work or play.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,249
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1307 sqft
Great West 7th street location in downtown Fort Worth. Beautiful units with custom cabinetry, private balcony/patio and 9-foot ceilings. 24-hour gym, indoor basketball court and pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,293
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1373 sqft
Great location in Fort Worth, close to Farmington Stadium and Trinity Park. High-end units include walk-in closets, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features gym, BBQ grill, courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
23 Units Available
Bottle House on Main
650 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1163 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Highpoint lifestyle includes vintage ambiance and ultra-modern amenities.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
12 Units Available
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
864 sqft
Perfectly situated in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Harris Gardens is easily accessible to Interstate 30.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
48 Units Available
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,120
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1245 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, a fully equipped fitness center and a clubhouse. Close to Highway 280.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St., Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1080 sqft
Check out The Henderson's resort-inspired amenities, unique social spaces and stylish touches. Situated near West 7th Street and Sundance Square, access to restaurants and malls has never been so easy.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building near the financial district. Also close to Sundance Square. Apartments feature large windows with downtown Fort Worth views. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and laundry.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
2 Units Available
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comprised of 5 buildings, Leuda-May offers 8 different one or two bedroom floor plans as well as a separate 3 bedroom house that sits in the center of the property.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2159 sqft
A boutique-style apartment community in the Near Southside neighborhood. Minutes from the Trinity Rail Expressway and TCU. Apartments offer many upgrades including a wine chiller, keyless entry, built-in Sonos speakers, and built-in shelves.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
140 Units Available
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,076
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1262 sqft
A modern residence of sophistication, unexpected delights and caters to your urban lifestyle with a heightened social scene.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated March 31 at 08:15pm
20 Units Available
The Depot
555 Elm St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,078
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1128 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Depot in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Jennings South
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
43 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,151
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
43 Units Available
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,057
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1268 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
37 Units Available
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$977
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$977
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1173 sqft
Sprawling pool with water features, sun shelf. Multi-level parking garage. Ceramic tile and faux plank wood flooring, arched doorways, nine-foot ceilings. Just a half mile to Sundance Square.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
33 Units Available
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,055
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1271 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
22 Units Available
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,531
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXWestworth Village, TXBenbrook, TXSaginaw, TXWhite Settlement, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXKeller, TXBurleson, TXMansfield, TXAzle, TXSouthlake, TXAledo, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXWillow Park, TXWeatherford, TX