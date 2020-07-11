Elan River District

Lease Length: 10-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 application fee per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom); $200 (2 bedroom); $300 (3 bedroom) -- Up to one month's rent -- Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 85 lb weight limit. Breeds restricted: Pit Bull Terriers/Stafford-shire Terriers, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinchers, Chows, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-Hybrids. No exotic pets are allowed, such as rabbits, ferrets, snakes, gerbils, hamsters, rats, mice, chinchillas, or large birds.
Dogs
