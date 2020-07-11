All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:31 AM

Elan River District

4921 White Settlement Rd · (817) 203-2636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4921 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Riverbend Trinity Trails

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4407 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Unit 2222 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Unit 4121 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1301 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,941

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Unit 1412 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,966

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Unit 2238 · Avail. Oct 28

$2,016

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan River District.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
carport
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
green community
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
new construction
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Feel free. Embrace the outdoors. Discover eclectic urban living in West Fort Worth at Elan River District Apartments, a luxury community with a fresh, laid-back vibe. Live in a natural setting on the Trinity River, minutes from West 7th, Magnolia Street, and Downtown Fort Worth. The River District is the city's hottest new neighborhood, and the future home of Crystal Springs on the River - a cutting-edge entertainment center with an outdoor amphitheater, music venues, indie restaurants, and artisan shops. Be one of a kind. Follow your future to Elan River District.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 application fee per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom); $200 (2 bedroom); $300 (3 bedroom) -- Up to one month's rent -- Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 85 lb weight limit. Breeds restricted: Pit Bull Terriers/Stafford-shire Terriers, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinchers, Chows, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-Hybrids. No exotic pets are allowed, such as rabbits, ferrets, snakes, gerbils, hamsters, rats, mice, chinchillas, or large birds.
Dogs
restrictions: 85 lb weight limit. Breeds restricted: Pit Bull Terriers/Stafford-shire Terriers, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinchers, Chows, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-Hybrids
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $35/month. Please call for details.
Storage Details: Additional storage is available to rent for $35 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan River District have any available units?
Elan River District has 28 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan River District have?
Some of Elan River District's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan River District currently offering any rent specials?
Elan River District is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan River District pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan River District is pet friendly.
Does Elan River District offer parking?
Yes, Elan River District offers parking.
Does Elan River District have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elan River District offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan River District have a pool?
Yes, Elan River District has a pool.
Does Elan River District have accessible units?
No, Elan River District does not have accessible units.
Does Elan River District have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan River District has units with dishwashers.
