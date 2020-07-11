Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room carport coffee bar dog park e-payments green community guest parking key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Feel free. Embrace the outdoors. Discover eclectic urban living in West Fort Worth at Elan River District Apartments, a luxury community with a fresh, laid-back vibe. Live in a natural setting on the Trinity River, minutes from West 7th, Magnolia Street, and Downtown Fort Worth. The River District is the city's hottest new neighborhood, and the future home of Crystal Springs on the River - a cutting-edge entertainment center with an outdoor amphitheater, music venues, indie restaurants, and artisan shops. Be one of a kind. Follow your future to Elan River District.