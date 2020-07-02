All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood

1605 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1605 5th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gated 16 unit apartment complex located in desirable Fairmount neighborhood just minutes from downtown Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood have any available units?
Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood have?
Some of Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood currently offering any rent specials?
Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood pet-friendly?
Yes, Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood is pet friendly.
Does Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood offer parking?
No, Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood does not offer parking.
Does Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood have a pool?
No, Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood does not have a pool.
Does Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood have accessible units?
No, Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood does not have accessible units.
Does Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Apartment Located in Historical Fairmount Neighborhood has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University