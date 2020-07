Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

A beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom home in the city of Fort Worth, Located in Keller ISD , surrounded by nearby schools and minutes from Alliance Town Center and shopping malls. Brand New Paint, Carpet, Wooden Laminate flooring, Granite countertop on kitchen and new backsplash, breakfast nook, and in bathrooms. A large back yard will gives more entertainment for kids and refreshment. Come and see, don't miss the opportunity to lease this spacious house!!