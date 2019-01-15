9853 Autumn Sage Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 living areas, bamboo wood floors and granite counters in the kitchen are some of the highlights in this home. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Surround sound speakers and wood burning fire place in the main living room. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, main living and flex room. Flex room between secondary bedrooms can be a great office or playroom. Master bath has oversized jetted tub. Extended patio in back with tall wood fence for privacy. Application fee $40 per applicant 18 years and over. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Washer, dryer and refrigerator stay. Tenant must comply with all HOA rules.