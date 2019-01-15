All apartments in Fort Worth
9853 Autumn Sage Drive

9853 Autumn Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9853 Autumn Sage Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Willow Wood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 living areas, bamboo wood floors and granite counters in the kitchen are some of the highlights in this home. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Surround sound speakers and wood burning fire place in the main living room. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, main living and flex room. Flex room between secondary bedrooms can be a great office or playroom. Master bath has oversized jetted tub. Extended patio in back with tall wood fence for privacy. Application fee $40 per applicant 18 years and over. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Washer, dryer and refrigerator stay. Tenant must comply with all HOA rules.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9853 Autumn Sage Drive have any available units?
9853 Autumn Sage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9853 Autumn Sage Drive have?
Some of 9853 Autumn Sage Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9853 Autumn Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9853 Autumn Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9853 Autumn Sage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9853 Autumn Sage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9853 Autumn Sage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9853 Autumn Sage Drive offers parking.
Does 9853 Autumn Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9853 Autumn Sage Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9853 Autumn Sage Drive have a pool?
No, 9853 Autumn Sage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9853 Autumn Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 9853 Autumn Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9853 Autumn Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9853 Autumn Sage Drive has units with dishwashers.

