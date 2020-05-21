9809 Sparrow Hawk Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Living area downstairs as well as 2nd living or media room upstairs. Downstairs bedroom could be mother-in-law suite or office with adjoining bath. Large, pretty, eat-in kit with island. Stainless refrigerator. Shelved Utility room. Over-sized master bedroom upstairs sitting area. Adjoining large bath with separate shower, garden tub, two sinks & two walk in closets. Large backyard, open patio. verify sq. footage & school assignments. Owner has final approval of applications and pets. Meas. are approximate.*$20 fee per month added to rental to have HVAC filters delivered to tenant every 30 days under Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This insures prompt & easy installation of filters.