9809 Sparrow Hawk Lane

Amenities
Living area downstairs as well as 2nd living or media room upstairs. Downstairs bedroom could be mother-in-law suite or office with adjoining bath. Large, pretty, eat-in kit with island. Stainless refrigerator. Shelved Utility room. Over-sized master bedroom upstairs sitting area. Adjoining large bath with separate shower, garden tub, two sinks & two walk in closets. Large backyard, open patio. verify sq. footage & school assignments. Owner has final approval of applications and pets. Meas. are approximate.*$20 fee per month added to rental to have HVAC filters delivered to tenant every 30 days under Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This insures prompt & easy installation of filters.