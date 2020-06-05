All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9713 Brenden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9713 Brenden Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:54 PM

9713 Brenden Drive

9713 Brenden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9713 Brenden Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Nice 4-2-2 with 2 dining areas in WHITE SETTLEMENT ISD! Beautiful island kitchen is equipped with appliances including microwave, dishwasher and stove. Neutral paint. Spacious living room with beautiful decorative fireplace. Bay windowed master suite offers large walk-in closet, relaxing garden tub with separate shower and dual sinks! Split bedrooms, fullsize utility room and Fenced backyard
Owner prefers no pets due to new flooring installed July 2019. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1625 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy. Showings will start one make ready is completed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9713 Brenden Drive have any available units?
9713 Brenden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9713 Brenden Drive have?
Some of 9713 Brenden Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9713 Brenden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9713 Brenden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9713 Brenden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9713 Brenden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9713 Brenden Drive offer parking?
No, 9713 Brenden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9713 Brenden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9713 Brenden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9713 Brenden Drive have a pool?
No, 9713 Brenden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9713 Brenden Drive have accessible units?
No, 9713 Brenden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9713 Brenden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9713 Brenden Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University