9713 Brenden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities

Nice 4-2-2 with 2 dining areas in WHITE SETTLEMENT ISD! Beautiful island kitchen is equipped with appliances including microwave, dishwasher and stove. Neutral paint. Spacious living room with beautiful decorative fireplace. Bay windowed master suite offers large walk-in closet, relaxing garden tub with separate shower and dual sinks! Split bedrooms, fullsize utility room and Fenced backyard

Owner prefers no pets due to new flooring installed July 2019. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1625 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy. Showings will start one make ready is completed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.