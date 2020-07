Amenities

Beautifully Crafted 1 bed 1 bath Condo in Down Town Fort Worth with a Garage! Interior features hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and Fridge included. Spacious Master bedroom with large walk in closet, big walk in shower and sizable bathroom space. Full size laundry room with Washer and Dryer included! Unit has a 1 car garage underneath, with stairs leading into the unit for more privacy. Spacious balcony! Condo Pool with grilling area!