9361 Sundial Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this refreshing remodel situated on a corner lot within the prestigious Keller ISD! The upgrades include a fully painted interior, all new flooring, and a stunning kitchen that boasts custom shelving, new granite countertops, and a newly tiled backsplash. The open kitchen flows directly into the living room and overlooks the covered patio for easy outdoor and indoor entertaining. The oversized master suite has ample natural light, dual sinks, a large walk-in closet, and a separate jetted tub and shower. Prime location is within walking distance to the elementary school, allows for easy access to multiple parks and trails, and is minutes away from the amenities of Alliance Town Center and I-35W!