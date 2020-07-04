All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

9361 Sundial Drive

9361 Sundial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9361 Sundial Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this refreshing remodel situated on a corner lot within the prestigious Keller ISD! The upgrades include a fully painted interior, all new flooring, and a stunning kitchen that boasts custom shelving, new granite countertops, and a newly tiled backsplash. The open kitchen flows directly into the living room and overlooks the covered patio for easy outdoor and indoor entertaining. The oversized master suite has ample natural light, dual sinks, a large walk-in closet, and a separate jetted tub and shower. Prime location is within walking distance to the elementary school, allows for easy access to multiple parks and trails, and is minutes away from the amenities of Alliance Town Center and I-35W!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9361 Sundial Drive have any available units?
9361 Sundial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9361 Sundial Drive have?
Some of 9361 Sundial Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9361 Sundial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9361 Sundial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9361 Sundial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9361 Sundial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9361 Sundial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9361 Sundial Drive offers parking.
Does 9361 Sundial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9361 Sundial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9361 Sundial Drive have a pool?
No, 9361 Sundial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9361 Sundial Drive have accessible units?
No, 9361 Sundial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9361 Sundial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9361 Sundial Drive has units with dishwashers.

