9340 Shields Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Welcome to your Cape Cod home in the master planned community of Heritage! Features include an open kitchen with new granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances; breakfast nook with built-in hutch and butlers pantry; split master bedroom with access to the sunroom; secondary bedrooms have a living area between them that is perfect for a kids playroom, gameroom, or office; huge family room with electric ignition gas log fireplace; tile and wood laminate flooring throughout (no carpet); solar tubes for natural light in the formal dining, utility room, and front bedroom; fresh interior paint throughout; high ceilings; and a large screened in sunroom that leads to the backyard with a wood deck!