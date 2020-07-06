9312 Belle River Trail

Amenities
Be the first to live in this beautiful DR Horton home! Come check out this new construction, 4-2-2, one story within walking distance of the elementary school in Hawthorne Meadows. Open floor plan with large kitchen (refrigerator included) and breakfast bar, gas range and walk-in pantry that opens onto the living area. Nice sized backyard has a covered patio and privacy fence. Dual sinks, huge walk-in closet and tub in the owner's retreat which is split for privacy from the other bedrooms. Energy efficient home with 16 SEER HVAC and tankless-on demand hot water heater. Most dogs are welcomed.