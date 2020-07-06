All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 3 2020 at 4:54 AM

9312 Belle River Trail

9312 Belle River Trl · No Longer Available
Location

9312 Belle River Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Be the first to live in this beautiful DR Horton home! Come check out this new construction, 4-2-2, one story within walking distance of the elementary school in Hawthorne Meadows. Open floor plan with large kitchen (refrigerator included) and breakfast bar, gas range and walk-in pantry that opens onto the living area. Nice sized backyard has a covered patio and privacy fence. Dual sinks, huge walk-in closet and tub in the owner's retreat which is split for privacy from the other bedrooms. Energy efficient home with 16 SEER HVAC and tankless-on demand hot water heater. Most dogs are welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9312 Belle River Trail have any available units?
9312 Belle River Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9312 Belle River Trail have?
Some of 9312 Belle River Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9312 Belle River Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9312 Belle River Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9312 Belle River Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 9312 Belle River Trail is pet friendly.
Does 9312 Belle River Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9312 Belle River Trail offers parking.
Does 9312 Belle River Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9312 Belle River Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9312 Belle River Trail have a pool?
No, 9312 Belle River Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9312 Belle River Trail have accessible units?
No, 9312 Belle River Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9312 Belle River Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9312 Belle River Trail has units with dishwashers.

