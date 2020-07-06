9312 Belle River Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Be the first to live in this beautiful DR Horton home! Come check out this new construction, 4-2-2, one story within walking distance of the elementary school in Hawthorne Meadows. Open floor plan with large kitchen (refrigerator included) and breakfast bar, gas range and walk-in pantry that opens onto the living area. Nice sized backyard has a covered patio and privacy fence. Dual sinks, huge walk-in closet and tub in the owner's retreat which is split for privacy from the other bedrooms. Energy efficient home with 16 SEER HVAC and tankless-on demand hot water heater. Most dogs are welcomed.