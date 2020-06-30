9225 Monument Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace game room

**MOVE IN READY** North Ft. Worth, Heritage Glen subdivision, Keller ISD. Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 baths 2 living, dinning & study 2 story home, Cul de Sac close to park. Family room with fireplace, open breakfast area and kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk-in closets on first floor, with 3 additional bedrooms on second floor. A large gameroom on the second floor and a huge backyard. Ease access to all the FW and Alliance, schools and shopping. Pets are case by case. Tenant and Tenants Agent to verify all information provided. CREDIT SCORE 580 OR HIGHER, NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. NO EVICTIONS, BROKEN LEASES OR BANKRUPTCIES IN LAST 5 YEARS.