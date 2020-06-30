All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9225 Monument Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9225 Monument Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

9225 Monument Court

9225 Monument Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9225 Monument Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
**MOVE IN READY** North Ft. Worth, Heritage Glen subdivision, Keller ISD. Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 baths 2 living, dinning & study 2 story home, Cul de Sac close to park. Family room with fireplace, open breakfast area and kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk-in closets on first floor, with 3 additional bedrooms on second floor. A large gameroom on the second floor and a huge backyard. Ease access to all the FW and Alliance, schools and shopping. Pets are case by case. Tenant and Tenants Agent to verify all information provided. CREDIT SCORE 580 OR HIGHER, NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. NO EVICTIONS, BROKEN LEASES OR BANKRUPTCIES IN LAST 5 YEARS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9225 Monument Court have any available units?
9225 Monument Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9225 Monument Court have?
Some of 9225 Monument Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9225 Monument Court currently offering any rent specials?
9225 Monument Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9225 Monument Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9225 Monument Court is pet friendly.
Does 9225 Monument Court offer parking?
No, 9225 Monument Court does not offer parking.
Does 9225 Monument Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9225 Monument Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9225 Monument Court have a pool?
No, 9225 Monument Court does not have a pool.
Does 9225 Monument Court have accessible units?
No, 9225 Monument Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9225 Monument Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9225 Monument Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University