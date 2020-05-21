9200 Abaco Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in the Fort Worth area!! This homes exterior offers a big front and backyard with a small entry way in the front. The interior offers a open living, kitchen, and dining area with plenty of counter and cabinet space. with carpet through out the home, each room is very spacious, with a big master bedroom. The master bath has a his and her sink with a combined shower and tub. Plus a big walk in closet. This home is located close to plenty of schools, shopping, and parks!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.