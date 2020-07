Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully maintained brick home with a split bedroom, open-concept floor plan perfect for any family! The house has tons of natural light and is a huge corner lot with plenty of backyard space! Laminate wood floors throughout the main living spaces. It is a minutes walk from the elementary school, park and serene lake! Great schools! This is the home for you! Small breed pets only.



