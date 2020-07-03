9129 Belvedere Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Incredible two-story home with gorgeous upgraded finishes throughout! This kitchen is to die for, featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, clean white cabinets and track lighting. Nice dark espresso vinyl flooring and ceramic tile throughout first story, cozy fireplace in one of the THREE living areas, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, and backyard with extra storage shed. This home offers walk in closets in almost every bedroom, built in vanity located in the master bath with dual sinks, and a new HVAC. Come fall in love with this luxurious home today!