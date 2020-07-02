All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 17 2019 at 9:20 AM

9128 Penny Lane

9128 Penny Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9128 Penny Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOOKS LIKE NEW!! Total restoration just completed. New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, New wood look tile, New carpet, New fans in all bedrroms and living areas, completely painted inside and out. Comes with all new applicances including side by side Refrigerator. This home has two very large living areas, a great kitchen and breakfast nook, a large master with big walk-in closet and three very big secondary bedrooms with large closets. The backyard is large and open with lots of room to play. Fence to be repaired and painted before movein. Huge effort to provide you with a home you will be proud to live in and care for. COME SEE THIS ONE QUICK! Owner is an agent and the property manager.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9128 Penny Lane have any available units?
9128 Penny Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9128 Penny Lane have?
Some of 9128 Penny Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9128 Penny Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9128 Penny Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9128 Penny Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9128 Penny Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9128 Penny Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9128 Penny Lane offers parking.
Does 9128 Penny Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9128 Penny Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9128 Penny Lane have a pool?
No, 9128 Penny Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9128 Penny Lane have accessible units?
No, 9128 Penny Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9128 Penny Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9128 Penny Lane has units with dishwashers.

