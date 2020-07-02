9120 Goldenview Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom home for rent in Fort Worth !!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for rent in Fort Worth !!! Built in 2007. 1569 sq ft. Open floor plan. Large living room with lots of windows and natural light. Kitchen is equipped with Dishwasher, Electric Range, Build in Microwave and Garbage Disposal. Rooms are very spacious with plenty of closets space. Privet fenced backyard with custom cover patio perfect for family and friends entertainment. Two car garage.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com to schedule viewing or to read our rental criteria.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4575595)