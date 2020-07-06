9113 Bronze Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in Ready, Almost new DR Horton home, freshly painted with newly installed floors. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 baths WITH STUDY features a large kitchen with an open concept to the living room and dining room. The kitchen features under cabinet lights, stone backsplash and island PLUS breakfast bar, stainless gas appliances, walk-in pantry, more than enough cabinets. Large master bedroom and master bath, separate tub & shower, and dual vanities, plus a large closet. Easy access to Hwy 287, I-35 and 183 toll, nearby shopping & dining at Alliance Town Center. 15 minutes from downtown Fort Worth or Historic Stock Yards. Fishing and boating at nearby Eagle Mountain Lake.