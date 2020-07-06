All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:36 AM

9113 Bronze Meadow Drive

9113 Bronze Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9113 Bronze Meadow Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in Ready, Almost new DR Horton home, freshly painted with newly installed floors. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 baths WITH STUDY features a large kitchen with an open concept to the living room and dining room. The kitchen features under cabinet lights, stone backsplash and island PLUS breakfast bar, stainless gas appliances, walk-in pantry, more than enough cabinets. Large master bedroom and master bath, separate tub & shower, and dual vanities, plus a large closet. Easy access to Hwy 287, I-35 and 183 toll, nearby shopping & dining at Alliance Town Center. 15 minutes from downtown Fort Worth or Historic Stock Yards. Fishing and boating at nearby Eagle Mountain Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9113 Bronze Meadow Drive have any available units?
9113 Bronze Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9113 Bronze Meadow Drive have?
Some of 9113 Bronze Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9113 Bronze Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9113 Bronze Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9113 Bronze Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9113 Bronze Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9113 Bronze Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9113 Bronze Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 9113 Bronze Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9113 Bronze Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9113 Bronze Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 9113 Bronze Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9113 Bronze Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 9113 Bronze Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9113 Bronze Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9113 Bronze Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

