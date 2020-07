Amenities

Wonderful 3-2-2 in Crowley ISD! Open concept floor plan with 2 dining areas. New flooring throughout and a gas fireplace in the living area. Kitchen comes equipped with a built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, stove and office area. Split bedrooms. Master suite features dual sinks, garden tub with separate shower and a walk-in closet. Fenced backyard with open patio. Sprinkler system, refrigerator, washer and dryer all included for your convenience!



