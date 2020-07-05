9071 River Trails Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious, open concept home in sought Lakes of River Trails South. Jogging trails and private pond for fishing or rowing. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, living area and formal dining room. Master boasts huge walk-in closet, double vanities and garden tub with separate shower. Great kitchen with breakfast area and lots of cabinetry. Pretty wood laminate flooring and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. New carpet in bedrooms. Fenced backyard features an open patio. Pets restrictions. Dogs, under 30 pounds (no aggressive breeds)