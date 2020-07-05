All apartments in Fort Worth
9071 River Trails Boulevard
9071 River Trails Boulevard

9071 River Trails Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9071 River Trails Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious, open concept home in sought Lakes of River Trails South. Jogging trails and private pond for fishing or rowing. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, living area and formal dining room. Master boasts huge walk-in closet, double vanities and garden tub with separate shower. Great kitchen with breakfast area and lots of cabinetry. Pretty wood laminate flooring and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. New carpet in bedrooms. Fenced backyard features an open patio. Pets restrictions. Dogs, under 30 pounds (no aggressive breeds)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9071 River Trails Boulevard have any available units?
9071 River Trails Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9071 River Trails Boulevard have?
Some of 9071 River Trails Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9071 River Trails Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9071 River Trails Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9071 River Trails Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 9071 River Trails Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 9071 River Trails Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9071 River Trails Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9071 River Trails Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9071 River Trails Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9071 River Trails Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9071 River Trails Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9071 River Trails Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9071 River Trails Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9071 River Trails Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9071 River Trails Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

