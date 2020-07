Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Spectacular and spacious house for lease in desirable Keller school district. Close to highways, Shopping complex, restaurants. Three bed room with Nice dining room. Spacious open kitchen w granite counter tops, SS appliances,large walk in pantry and separate utility room. Island has lots of cabinet and counter space. Kitchen is light and bright and opens into large family room with decorative fireplace.