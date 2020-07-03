All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

9041 Dry Creek Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Manor Hill at Arcadia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Charming 3/2/2 in great location - Property Id: 249700

Home located south of heritage trace and east of riverside, very close to kroger, jcpenney restaurants movie theaters etc. The house has a community pool and a small Children's park. The house is 1500 square feet. Has two car garage, laundry room, stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Tile through out property
Most houses in the area are renting for $1800 to $1900. Looking for a two year contract. Pets are ok
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249700
Property Id 249700

(RLNE5661764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9041 Dry Creek Dr have any available units?
9041 Dry Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9041 Dry Creek Dr have?
Some of 9041 Dry Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9041 Dry Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9041 Dry Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9041 Dry Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9041 Dry Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9041 Dry Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9041 Dry Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 9041 Dry Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9041 Dry Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9041 Dry Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9041 Dry Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 9041 Dry Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 9041 Dry Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9041 Dry Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9041 Dry Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.

