Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

*IMMACULATE* Beautiful finish-out with upgrades galore! 3 bedrooms plus a study-den. Brick exterior on a corner lot with covered back patio. Wide open floor-plan with Kitchen overlooking the Family Room. HUGE Island Kitchen with awesome breakfast bar, granite counter-tops, tile back-splash and tile floors. Moen fixtures and upgraded appliances. Huge master bedroom with double sinks, separate tub & shower and huge closet. Don't miss your opportunity to make this home your own!