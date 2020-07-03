9032 Heartwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Move-in special--$250 off first month's rent if application is approved by Nov. 18th**



Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the desirable Arcadia Park neighborhood that offers a split bedroom floor plan. This home has an open concept feel that features a large living room with wood flooring and carpet in all the bedrooms. The chef-style kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, wood cabinets and lots of ample counter space. You'll enjoy the large, fenced-in backyard with patio. This home won't last long! More photos to come soon!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available 11/8/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.