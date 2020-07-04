9016 Noontide Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Immaculate home offers Open floor plan,Gorgeous laminate floor in Living room, Nice large kitchen & family area. This great, functional floor plan makes the most of every foot and includes 3 bedroom, and 2 baths along with spacious kitchen and generous family room. Large backyard with pergola to relax. Great neighborhood,Walk to the community Pool, parks, playgrounds , open space, trails and a catch and release fishing lake all in walk in distance from house . Close to schools, shopping and entertainment. Close to Eagle Mountain Lake. Ready to Move in!