Last updated February 29 2020 at 10:06 PM

9004 Brook Hill Lane

9004 Brook Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9004 Brook Hill Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Looking for that perfect entertainment home in Keller ISD and quite neighborhood!!! This large 4 bedroom home with game room is awaiting you! Features a downstairs office office that could be used for an extra bedroom. Open kitchen and large backyard with covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9004 Brook Hill Lane have any available units?
9004 Brook Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9004 Brook Hill Lane have?
Some of 9004 Brook Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9004 Brook Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9004 Brook Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9004 Brook Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9004 Brook Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9004 Brook Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9004 Brook Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 9004 Brook Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9004 Brook Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9004 Brook Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 9004 Brook Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9004 Brook Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 9004 Brook Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9004 Brook Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9004 Brook Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

