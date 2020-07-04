9004 Brook Hill Lane

Looking for that perfect entertainment home in Keller ISD and quite neighborhood!!! This large 4 bedroom home with game room is awaiting you! Features a downstairs office office that could be used for an extra bedroom. Open kitchen and large backyard with covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
