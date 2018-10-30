900 Jockey Club Lane

Amenities
FULLY UPGRADED!!!! Freshly painted wonderful house located in Fort Worth with top rated school district at Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD , affordable rent with all new items such as floors, carpets and kitchen countertops. House has 4 bedrooms, a living room and a dining room. Very nice size Bedrooms, Master bedroom contains separate shower, garden tub and walk in closets. Kitchen includes eat-in kitchen, granite countertop, lots of cabinets and counter space. Common features include community pool, greenbelt, playground etc. Street utilities include city sewer, city water, curbs and sidewalk.