900 Jockey Club Lane
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:27 PM

900 Jockey Club Lane

900 Jockey Club Lane
Location

900 Jockey Club Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
FULLY UPGRADED!!!! Freshly painted wonderful house located in Fort Worth with top rated school district at Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD , affordable rent with all new items such as floors, carpets and kitchen countertops. House has 4 bedrooms, a living room and a dining room. Very nice size Bedrooms, Master bedroom contains separate shower, garden tub and walk in closets. Kitchen includes eat-in kitchen, granite countertop, lots of cabinets and counter space. Common features include community pool, greenbelt, playground etc. Street utilities include city sewer, city water, curbs and sidewalk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Jockey Club Lane have any available units?
900 Jockey Club Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Jockey Club Lane have?
Some of 900 Jockey Club Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Jockey Club Lane currently offering any rent specials?
900 Jockey Club Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Jockey Club Lane pet-friendly?
No, 900 Jockey Club Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 900 Jockey Club Lane offer parking?
Yes, 900 Jockey Club Lane offers parking.
Does 900 Jockey Club Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Jockey Club Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Jockey Club Lane have a pool?
Yes, 900 Jockey Club Lane has a pool.
Does 900 Jockey Club Lane have accessible units?
No, 900 Jockey Club Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Jockey Club Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Jockey Club Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

