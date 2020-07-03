All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

8861 Valley River Drive

8861 Valley River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8861 Valley River Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fabulous 4-2-2 in Fort Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Spacious rooms, beautiful flooring, stainless appliances, pretty neutral color, tranquil backyard oasis and more! Entry opens to the bright living area and inviting kitchen with lovely slate-look tiled flooring, built-in microwave, ample storage and a generous sized dining area. The large 17x14 master suite has a 14x6 walk-in closet and private bath with more slate-look tile. Nice secondaries, bronze finished lighting, nest thermostat, sprinkler system, great backyard with no neighbors on two sides, community pool, park, playground, walking trails and more located near schools, shopping and restaurants! Just minutes from Alliance Town Square! No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8861 Valley River Drive have any available units?
8861 Valley River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8861 Valley River Drive have?
Some of 8861 Valley River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8861 Valley River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8861 Valley River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8861 Valley River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8861 Valley River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8861 Valley River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8861 Valley River Drive offers parking.
Does 8861 Valley River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8861 Valley River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8861 Valley River Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8861 Valley River Drive has a pool.
Does 8861 Valley River Drive have accessible units?
No, 8861 Valley River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8861 Valley River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8861 Valley River Drive has units with dishwashers.

