8861 Valley River Drive

Fabulous 4-2-2 in Fort Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Spacious rooms, beautiful flooring, stainless appliances, pretty neutral color, tranquil backyard oasis and more! Entry opens to the bright living area and inviting kitchen with lovely slate-look tiled flooring, built-in microwave, ample storage and a generous sized dining area. The large 17x14 master suite has a 14x6 walk-in closet and private bath with more slate-look tile. Nice secondaries, bronze finished lighting, nest thermostat, sprinkler system, great backyard with no neighbors on two sides, community pool, park, playground, walking trails and more located near schools, shopping and restaurants! Just minutes from Alliance Town Square! No pets please.