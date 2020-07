Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, well kept home in Valley Brook! Fresh new paint through out the house and all new carpet! Living room with wood burning fireplace, open kitchen layout with tall cabinets, plenty of cabinet space, breakfast bar and tile flooring, large utility room and pantry for storage. Second living area upstairs is functional and would make a great game or play room. All bedroom and closets are spacious. Good size backyard, great community amenities and Keller ISD!!