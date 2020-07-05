8824 Sun Haven Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Valley Brook
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is located in a highly desirable Keller ISD. It has a very open floor plan with split bedrooms. The kitchen is very opened with full sized washer and dryer area. Garage comes with an automatic garage door opener. think Go and show this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8824 Sun Haven Way have any available units?
8824 Sun Haven Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8824 Sun Haven Way have?
Some of 8824 Sun Haven Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8824 Sun Haven Way currently offering any rent specials?
8824 Sun Haven Way is not currently offering any rent specials.