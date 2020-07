Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Just reduced, good for December and first week of January move in! Home located on a cul-de-sac, convenient location, and in great neighborhood, the schools are at the top of Keller ISD! The property features a formal dining room, family room with fireplace & wood laminate flooring, nice kitchen with breakfast nook. Master bedroom sits separately from other bedrooms. Private backyard with covered patio and wood fencing.