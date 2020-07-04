8705 Township Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Such a rare find and great opportunity! Half duplex the size of a single family home and then some. Where will you ever find a basement in TX. Right here. Sunroom overlooking the greenbelt area. Great peace and quiet in this location. Home has been updated with new kitchen and baths. Master bath was just redone. The storage is amazing in this home. Golf cart garage on the side of the house, large living area, sunporch with cool AC and an oversized garage. Master suite has a private balcony off of the back to enjoy the views. You have to come see this home! **Lawn care included in monthly rent**