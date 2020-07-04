All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8705 Township Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8705 Township Court
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:50 PM

8705 Township Court

8705 Township Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8705 Township Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Lake Country

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Such a rare find and great opportunity! Half duplex the size of a single family home and then some. Where will you ever find a basement in TX. Right here. Sunroom overlooking the greenbelt area. Great peace and quiet in this location. Home has been updated with new kitchen and baths. Master bath was just redone. The storage is amazing in this home. Golf cart garage on the side of the house, large living area, sunporch with cool AC and an oversized garage. Master suite has a private balcony off of the back to enjoy the views. You have to come see this home! **Lawn care included in monthly rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8705 Township Court have any available units?
8705 Township Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8705 Township Court have?
Some of 8705 Township Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8705 Township Court currently offering any rent specials?
8705 Township Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8705 Township Court pet-friendly?
No, 8705 Township Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8705 Township Court offer parking?
Yes, 8705 Township Court offers parking.
Does 8705 Township Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8705 Township Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8705 Township Court have a pool?
No, 8705 Township Court does not have a pool.
Does 8705 Township Court have accessible units?
No, 8705 Township Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8705 Township Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8705 Township Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University