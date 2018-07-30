All apartments in Fort Worth
865 Edgefield Road

865 Edgefield Road · No Longer Available
Location

865 Edgefield Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
guest suite
Charming updated home in the established Crestwood Neighborhood. This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a bonus flex space that would be a perfect guest suite. This home is bright, open, and spacious with careful attention to detail. Updates throughout the home include wood floors, stainless appliances including refrigerator, and much more! Exterior features include a large covered back patio with beautiful sunset views of the levee and Trinity Trails. Walk out your backyard to access trails and Crestwood Park Playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 Edgefield Road have any available units?
865 Edgefield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 865 Edgefield Road have?
Some of 865 Edgefield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 Edgefield Road currently offering any rent specials?
865 Edgefield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 Edgefield Road pet-friendly?
No, 865 Edgefield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 865 Edgefield Road offer parking?
No, 865 Edgefield Road does not offer parking.
Does 865 Edgefield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 Edgefield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 Edgefield Road have a pool?
No, 865 Edgefield Road does not have a pool.
Does 865 Edgefield Road have accessible units?
No, 865 Edgefield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 865 Edgefield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 865 Edgefield Road has units with dishwashers.

