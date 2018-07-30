865 Edgefield Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground guest suite

Charming updated home in the established Crestwood Neighborhood. This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a bonus flex space that would be a perfect guest suite. This home is bright, open, and spacious with careful attention to detail. Updates throughout the home include wood floors, stainless appliances including refrigerator, and much more! Exterior features include a large covered back patio with beautiful sunset views of the levee and Trinity Trails. Walk out your backyard to access trails and Crestwood Park Playground.