8637 Chelan Way

Amenities
Walking distance to Arcadia Trail Park. Four bedrooms, two baths, a really cute home. Great location with just minutes from Alliance Town Center, schools, and 35W. Well maintained. New carpet in three bedrooms. Pets are per case. Tenants to maintain the yard and pay for utilities. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are not included. Each applicant will pay a $40 fee for a credit score check. For consideration, we will need the application, govt-approved ID, and one-month of proof of income.