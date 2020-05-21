All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

8637 Chelan Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Walking distance to Arcadia Trail Park. Four bedrooms, two baths, a really cute home. Great location with just minutes from Alliance Town Center, schools, and 35W. Well maintained. New carpet in three bedrooms. Pets are per case. Tenants to maintain the yard and pay for utilities. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are not included. Each applicant will pay a $40 fee for a credit score check. For consideration, we will need the application, govt-approved ID, and one-month of proof of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8637 Chelan Way have any available units?
8637 Chelan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8637 Chelan Way have?
Some of 8637 Chelan Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8637 Chelan Way currently offering any rent specials?
8637 Chelan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8637 Chelan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8637 Chelan Way is pet friendly.
Does 8637 Chelan Way offer parking?
Yes, 8637 Chelan Way offers parking.
Does 8637 Chelan Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8637 Chelan Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8637 Chelan Way have a pool?
No, 8637 Chelan Way does not have a pool.
Does 8637 Chelan Way have accessible units?
No, 8637 Chelan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8637 Chelan Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8637 Chelan Way has units with dishwashers.

