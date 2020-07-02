8636 Snowdrop Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

INCREDIBLE First Texas Home Brentwood model. LOADED WITH UPGRADES! Cooks delight kitchen with gas cooktop, comm grade vent, gran cntertops, brkfst bar, and stnless stl appl. HUGE mstr suite with luxurious mstr bath with dual vanities, grdn tub, and sep shwr. Upgrades incl wood flrs, wrought iron spindles, and much more! Impressive spiral staircase greets you as you enter! Stone fireplace in liv rm is perfect for entertaining. Gamerm and media upstrs for the kids! Mster and sec bedrm with full bath on first floor give this plan flexibility! Easy access to the Chisholm Trail Pkway! Five min drive to Harmony School of Innovation, Trinity Valley School and Southwest Christian School.Short Term Lease Available.