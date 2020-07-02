All apartments in Fort Worth
8636 Snowdrop Court

8636 Snowdrop Court
Location

8636 Snowdrop Court, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Primrose Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
INCREDIBLE First Texas Home Brentwood model. LOADED WITH UPGRADES! Cooks delight kitchen with gas cooktop, comm grade vent, gran cntertops, brkfst bar, and stnless stl appl. HUGE mstr suite with luxurious mstr bath with dual vanities, grdn tub, and sep shwr. Upgrades incl wood flrs, wrought iron spindles, and much more! Impressive spiral staircase greets you as you enter! Stone fireplace in liv rm is perfect for entertaining. Gamerm and media upstrs for the kids! Mster and sec bedrm with full bath on first floor give this plan flexibility! Easy access to the Chisholm Trail Pkway! Five min drive to Harmony School of Innovation, Trinity Valley School and Southwest Christian School.Short Term Lease Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8636 Snowdrop Court have any available units?
8636 Snowdrop Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8636 Snowdrop Court have?
Some of 8636 Snowdrop Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8636 Snowdrop Court currently offering any rent specials?
8636 Snowdrop Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8636 Snowdrop Court pet-friendly?
No, 8636 Snowdrop Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8636 Snowdrop Court offer parking?
Yes, 8636 Snowdrop Court offers parking.
Does 8636 Snowdrop Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8636 Snowdrop Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8636 Snowdrop Court have a pool?
No, 8636 Snowdrop Court does not have a pool.
Does 8636 Snowdrop Court have accessible units?
No, 8636 Snowdrop Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8636 Snowdrop Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8636 Snowdrop Court has units with dishwashers.

