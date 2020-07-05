8620 San Joaquin Trail

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Fort Worth. Amenities included: central air/heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel oven & dishwasher, yard, playground, and walking trails, shopping & top elementary school. No Utilities included. Pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 26th 2020. $1,795/month rent. $1,795 security deposit required. Property recently updated with new appliances, paint - new photos coming soon! Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.