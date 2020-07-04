All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8617 Stetson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8617 Stetson Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:32 PM

8617 Stetson Drive

8617 Stetson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8617 Stetson Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Coventry Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
JUST LOWERED this is a great deal and it comes with a pool. This lovely 4 bedroom home comes with a pool and a hot tub. The fourth bedroom can be used as an office or study. This home has an open floor plan with an eat in kitchen. The living room has a nice wood burning fireplace. Pool maintenance is included in the rent so you will not have to worry about having to clean the pool. Fresh paint throughout the house. Renters insurance is required. Call to schedule an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8617 Stetson Drive have any available units?
8617 Stetson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8617 Stetson Drive have?
Some of 8617 Stetson Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8617 Stetson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8617 Stetson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8617 Stetson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8617 Stetson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8617 Stetson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8617 Stetson Drive offers parking.
Does 8617 Stetson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8617 Stetson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8617 Stetson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8617 Stetson Drive has a pool.
Does 8617 Stetson Drive have accessible units?
No, 8617 Stetson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8617 Stetson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8617 Stetson Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University