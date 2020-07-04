8617 Stetson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

JUST LOWERED this is a great deal and it comes with a pool. This lovely 4 bedroom home comes with a pool and a hot tub. The fourth bedroom can be used as an office or study. This home has an open floor plan with an eat in kitchen. The living room has a nice wood burning fireplace. Pool maintenance is included in the rent so you will not have to worry about having to clean the pool. Fresh paint throughout the house. Renters insurance is required. Call to schedule an appointment today.