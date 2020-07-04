8617 Stetson Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Coventry Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
JUST LOWERED this is a great deal and it comes with a pool. This lovely 4 bedroom home comes with a pool and a hot tub. The fourth bedroom can be used as an office or study. This home has an open floor plan with an eat in kitchen. The living room has a nice wood burning fireplace. Pool maintenance is included in the rent so you will not have to worry about having to clean the pool. Fresh paint throughout the house. Renters insurance is required. Call to schedule an appointment today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8617 Stetson Drive have any available units?
8617 Stetson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8617 Stetson Drive have?
Some of 8617 Stetson Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8617 Stetson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8617 Stetson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.