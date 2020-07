Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool

One-story in Keller ISD, an updated huge kitchen with granite; 5-burner gas cooktop; bar and island. Laminate, tile and carpet floors. Master is oversized with large bath and walk-in closet. Split bedrooms. 4th bdrm perfect for office. The heart of the home is the open kitchen and family room with fireplace, 2 dining and 2 lvg areas. Outdoor entertaining with built-in fire pit on extended patio and lush landscaping. Community Park and Pool.