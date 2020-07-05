All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8616 Sabinas Trail

8616 Sabinas Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8616 Sabinas Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LEASE in STYLE! H.E.B. SCHOOLS! Walk to Elementary. RIVER TRAILS is a hidden gem! Iron-detailed front door, real Hand-scraped WOOD FLOORING, SS APPLIANCES, Decorative lighting, Massive front living-dining combo w.SPLIT BEDROOMS. Chef's appliance package: 3-DRAWER FRIDGE, CONVECTION OVEN & BOSCH dishwasher! Eat-in breakfast area and island. BONUS 2nd Living area with FIREPLACE open to kitchen. Private master w.DUAL-SIDED FIREPLACE and wood-like flooring add to the luxury feel. Beautifully tiled master bath
features CUSTOM SHOWER & ELFA CLOSET SYSTEM. Hall bath also updated and tucked away with 2 bedrooms nearby. Open patio area and STORAGE SHED for your use. Utility room large enough for over-sized W-D.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8616 Sabinas Trail have any available units?
8616 Sabinas Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8616 Sabinas Trail have?
Some of 8616 Sabinas Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8616 Sabinas Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8616 Sabinas Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8616 Sabinas Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8616 Sabinas Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8616 Sabinas Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8616 Sabinas Trail offers parking.
Does 8616 Sabinas Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8616 Sabinas Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8616 Sabinas Trail have a pool?
No, 8616 Sabinas Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8616 Sabinas Trail have accessible units?
No, 8616 Sabinas Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8616 Sabinas Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8616 Sabinas Trail has units with dishwashers.

