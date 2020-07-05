8616 Sabinas Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LEASE in STYLE! H.E.B. SCHOOLS! Walk to Elementary. RIVER TRAILS is a hidden gem! Iron-detailed front door, real Hand-scraped WOOD FLOORING, SS APPLIANCES, Decorative lighting, Massive front living-dining combo w.SPLIT BEDROOMS. Chef's appliance package: 3-DRAWER FRIDGE, CONVECTION OVEN & BOSCH dishwasher! Eat-in breakfast area and island. BONUS 2nd Living area with FIREPLACE open to kitchen. Private master w.DUAL-SIDED FIREPLACE and wood-like flooring add to the luxury feel. Beautifully tiled master bath

features CUSTOM SHOWER & ELFA CLOSET SYSTEM. Hall bath also updated and tucked away with 2 bedrooms nearby. Open patio area and STORAGE SHED for your use. Utility room large enough for over-sized W-D.