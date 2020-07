Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Welcome Home! You will fall in love with this LARGE 4 bedroom home featuring 2,300+ SF with a family room, a game room, a formal dining room, a breakfast area, a large master suite downstairs, and three additional bedrooms upstairs, and an oversized patio. Tile in kitchen, bath, and heavy traffic area. The neighborhood features a community pool. Easy walk to Chisolm Ridge Elementary. Home available for immediate move-in.