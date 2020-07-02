All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8520 Hornbeam Drive

8520 Hornbeam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8520 Hornbeam Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Primrose Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Come view this lovely previous Walls model home. Open concept living area with fireplace. 4 bedroom or 3 bed and a study- 4th bedroom or study located downstairs as well as the half bath and large master suite with separate garden tub and shower. Secondary bedrooms are upstairs and full bath. Upstairs open game room. Great curb appeal with low maintenance yard and within walking distance to the home associations pool. Please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8520 Hornbeam Drive have any available units?
8520 Hornbeam Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8520 Hornbeam Drive have?
Some of 8520 Hornbeam Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8520 Hornbeam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8520 Hornbeam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 Hornbeam Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8520 Hornbeam Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8520 Hornbeam Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8520 Hornbeam Drive offers parking.
Does 8520 Hornbeam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8520 Hornbeam Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 Hornbeam Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8520 Hornbeam Drive has a pool.
Does 8520 Hornbeam Drive have accessible units?
No, 8520 Hornbeam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 Hornbeam Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8520 Hornbeam Drive has units with dishwashers.

