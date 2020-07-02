8520 Hornbeam Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Primrose Crossing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Come view this lovely previous Walls model home. Open concept living area with fireplace. 4 bedroom or 3 bed and a study- 4th bedroom or study located downstairs as well as the half bath and large master suite with separate garden tub and shower. Secondary bedrooms are upstairs and full bath. Upstairs open game room. Great curb appeal with low maintenance yard and within walking distance to the home associations pool. Please verify schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
