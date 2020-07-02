8520 Hornbeam Drive

Amenities

Come view this lovely previous Walls model home. Open concept living area with fireplace. 4 bedroom or 3 bed and a study- 4th bedroom or study located downstairs as well as the half bath and large master suite with separate garden tub and shower. Secondary bedrooms are upstairs and full bath. Upstairs open game room. Great curb appeal with low maintenance yard and within walking distance to the home associations pool. Please verify schools.