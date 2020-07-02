Rent Calculator
8504 Gatlinburg Drive
Location
8504 Gatlinburg Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with two fireplaces, one in living room and one in master bedroom. 8506 is vacant and ready to move in. No pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8504 Gatlinburg Drive have any available units?
8504 Gatlinburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8504 Gatlinburg Drive have?
Some of 8504 Gatlinburg Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8504 Gatlinburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8504 Gatlinburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8504 Gatlinburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8504 Gatlinburg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 8504 Gatlinburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8504 Gatlinburg Drive offers parking.
Does 8504 Gatlinburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8504 Gatlinburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8504 Gatlinburg Drive have a pool?
No, 8504 Gatlinburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8504 Gatlinburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 8504 Gatlinburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8504 Gatlinburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8504 Gatlinburg Drive has units with dishwashers.
