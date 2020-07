Amenities

Spacious 1-bedrom, 1-bath apartment located on second floor of medical office with private entry and parking lot. Quiet location. Convenient to Magnolia St. and within walking distance to Medical District and Harris Methodist Hospital. Open concept. Natural light throughout with large windows. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, and ample storage. 2013 construction barely lived in. NO PETS! Water paid by landlord.